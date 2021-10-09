When will HBO’s documentary ‘What Happened, Brittany Murphy’ be released, and what will it be about?

Brittany Murphy, who was best known for her roles in Clueless, Uptown Girl, and 8 Mile, died in December 2009 at the age of 32.

Questions about the days preceding up to Murphy’s death, as well as the cause of death, have lingered for more than a decade. What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, a new HBO Max documentary, will look at the circumstances surrounding the late actress’s death.

Everything you need to know about the highly anticipated documentary may be found in the Washington Newsday.

When Will HBO’s ‘What Happened, Brittany Murphy’ Be Available?

The premiere of Brittany Murphy’s What Happened is coming sooner than you might expect.

Brittany Murphy’s What Happened will premiere on Thursday, October 14. On the streaming platform, two episodes will be released at the same time.

You must be an HBO Max subscriber to view What Happened, Brittany Murphy. HBO Max is now available for $14.99 per month.

What Is the Story Behind ‘What Happened, Brittany Murphy’?

Brittany Murphy previews a “intimate, in-depth character portrayal” of the late actress and the events surrounding her death on December 20, 2009 in HBO Max’s documentary What Happened. She died when she was 32 years old.

The coroner found her death to be accidental, citing pneumonia, anemia, and drug intoxication as causes. Fans of Murphy and several of her acquaintances, on the other hand, have scoffed at the coroner’s findings.

Murphy rose to prominence after starring in Clueless as Tai Frasier and went on to feature in films such as Drive, Girl, Interrupted, Just Married, and Sin City.

Riding in Cars with Boys, Uptown Girls, Freeway, 8 Mile, and Something Wicked are among her other well-known credits.

The documentary investigates the impact of Hollywood sexism in the actress’s life and dives deep into the “lingering doubts” about her relationship with her husband Simon Monjack using archive film and interviews with those close to her.

Monjack, a scriptwriter from London, married Murphy in May 2007. He died of pneumonia in the same LA home he shared with his wife in 2010. He always denied having anything to do with her death.

The teaser includes snatches of interviews with Murphy’s friends and family, including Kathy Najimy of Hocus Pocus and Amy Heckerling of Clueless.

“Simon took her away,” a voice can be heard saying. He made certain that no one was present. This is a condensed version of the information.