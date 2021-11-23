When Will ‘Hawkeye,’ the New Marvel Show, Arrive on Disney+?

Fans of the Hawkeyes, take a bow: The Disney+ series starring Clint Barton is soon to premiere. This November, the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will be available on Netflix.

In Hawkeye, Barton (Jeremy Renner) is dealing with the issues he created during his time as Ronin, as well as working with a new archer named Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). As for what else Marvel fans may look forward to, Disney is keeping the details under wraps, as is customary.

What we do know is when viewers may anticipate new episodes of the show to air. Hawkeye will be available on Disney+ on the following dates.

When Will ‘Hawkeye’ Be Released?

Hawkeye will premiere on Wednesday, November 24th. The show will be released in the same manner as WandaVision before it, with two episodes released the first week and one episode released every Wednesday after that.

The first season of the show comprises six episodes, so Marvel fans will be able to watch new episodes every Wednesday until December 22.

When are those episodes going to air? Disney+, like most streaming services, distributes its shows at 12 a.m. Pacific Time (PT). The time difference between you and America’s West Coast will determine when it is released where you are. In the major Disney+ territories, here’s when you can expect episodes: 5:00 a.m. in Argentina ART 4:00 p.m. in Australia 4:45 p.m. AWST 5:30 p.m. ACWST 6:00 p.m. ACST 6:30 p.m. AEST 7:00 p.m. a.m. a.m. a.m. a.m. a AEDT/LHDT 9:00 a.m. in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland Brazil: 5:00 a.m. CETBrazil: 5:00 a.m. 6:00 a.m. BST 4:00 a.m. / FNT 3:00 a.m. AMT 12:00 a.m., ACTCanada 1:00 a.m. PST 2:00 a.m. MST 3:00 a.m. CST 4:00 a.m. EST 4:30 a.m. AST NST 5:00 a.m. in Chile 3:00 a.m. / CLST Colombia: 3:00 a.m. EASSTColombia: 3:00 a.m. 2:00 a.m. in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. 3:00 a.m. CTEcuador 2:00 a.m. ECT 10 a.m. in GALTFinland EET 4 a.m. in Greenland 5 a.m., AST 7:00 a.m. WGT 8 a.m. / EGT GMT 1:30 p.m. in India IST 3 p.m. in Indonesia 5 p.m. / WIT 4 p.m. / EIT CIT 5 p.m. in Japan JST 12:00 p.m. in Mauritius 12:00 a.m. MUTMexico MUTMexico MUTMexico MUTMexico MUTMexico 1 a.m., PST 2:00 a.m. MST 3 a.m. (CST) EST New. This is a condensed version of the information.