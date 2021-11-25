When Will ‘Gossip Girl’ Be Resurrected? What To Expect Next, according to showrunner Joshua Safran.

The Gossip Girl revival has returned after a brief hiatus that must have felt like a lifetime to many fans.

Following the nail-biting cliffhanger of Part 1, the first three episodes of Part 2 are now available to stream on HBO Max, with three more episodes to come after this initial release.

Showrunner Joshua Safran spoke to The Washington Newsday about the “tragedy” and “comedy” that is yet to come in Part 2.

When will Gossip Girl be back on the air?

Before we get into the…uh, well, gossip, let’s go through when and where the next episode will be released.

Episodes 7, 8, and 9 are now available to watch on HBO Max, with the final three episodes dropping on December 2 at 3 a.m. ET.

What Will Happen in the Second Season of Gossip Girl?

Joshua Safran, who was also a writer and executive producer on the original Gossip Girl series, disclosed some insights about Part 2 to The Washington Newsday.

He stated, ” “In the first season, we put everyone, all the characters, in a precarious situation before they fall. That is essentially what occurs in the second half of the season—everyone is given a series of blows by Gossip Girl and the wider world, and they must come to terms with what the world looks like when Gossip Girl is involved.” “There’s also more sorrow and more comedy,” he continued. At the end of Episode 9, Gossip Girl (aka Kate Keller, played by Tavi Gevinson) found herself in deep difficulty. Kate decided to take matters into her own hands and live broadcast JC’s meeting with claimed sexual assault victim Riley in order to retake her throne as the leader of the tell-all Instagram account.

However, rather than enhancing JC’s reputation, the move backfired, fueling the notion that JC was seeking to silence her father’s victims, while in fact she was doing the exact opposite.

Aside from the JC drama and the fact that her father is facing sexual assault claims, Max also found himself in an extremely difficult circumstance.

Despite his bad boy persona, fans were surprised to learn that Max Wolfe has feelings.

