When will FX and Hulu premiere ‘Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson’?

The film Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson will examine one of music’s most infamous scandals of the twenty-first century: the 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The new documentary will focus on the aftermath of Jackson’s controversial performance with then-rising pop sensation Justin Timberlake, and will be produced by New York Times Presents, the company behind the Emmy-nominated Framing Britney Spears and, more recently, Controlling Britney Spears.

Despite the fact that Timberlake exposed Jackson’s breast to millions of viewers and spectators for a brief moment, it was Jackson who received the brunt of the response, which harmed her career.

We take a closer look at the events depicted in the upcoming film, as well as the film’s release date, in this article.

What is the plot of Janet Jackson’s Malfunction: The Dressing Down?

For all the wrong reasons, the 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show (Super Bowl XXXVIII) has become one of the most unforgettable performances of all time.

Jackson performed with emerging pop artist Justin Timberlake, securing the coveted gig that year. However, during a duet of Timberlake’s smash “Rock Your Body,” the former NSYNC singer briefly exposed Jackon’s right breast to millions of spectators, which became known in pop culture as “Nipplegate” or “Janetgate.”

Jackson’s career was crippled as a result of the historic incident, with her music being blacklisted by CBS and MTV. Her impending Grammy appearance has also been scrapped.

In the meantime, Timberlake’s career flourished. He headlined the event again in 2018, more than a decade later, whereas Jackson never returned, and her career never reached the same heights after that.

Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson will look at the aftermath of the halftime show and its impact on Jackson’s image, as well as the event itself. It will also look at all of the elements at play, such as racism and misogyny, that contributed to Jackson’s negative backlash.

Members of the Jackson family, as well as music industry and culture specialists, appear in the documentary, as do NFL and MTV officials who recount what happened that night.

After the publication of Framing Britney Spears, where he received criticism for his treatment of Spears following their breakup in 2002, Timberlake apologized to Jackson seventeen years after the occurrence.

On February 12, 2021, he posted on Instagram.