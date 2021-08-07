When Will ‘Donda’ Be Released? Fans of Kanye West are furious at the postponement of his album’s release date.

Kanye West’s fans have flocked to Twitter in droves to vent their dissatisfaction with the fact that his long-awaited album, Donda, has yet to be published.

On Thursday, the musician held a second listening livestream session for the album at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with the assumption that the highly anticipated record would be released hours later on Friday.

However, the 24-track project is still available for pre-order on Apple Music, with no word on when Donda will be released.

And the delay has irritated fans, especially since the album was supposed to be released on July 24, 2020, but it has been delayed several times since then, most recently missing its deadline the day after his July 22 listening event in Atlanta.

As fans sacrificed sleep in order to be among the first to get their hands on a copy of Donda—only to discover their efforts were in vain—complaints, jokes, and memes began to pour in thick and fast.

“They forgot to cut Kanye down, that’s why he hasn’t dropped the album yet,” one Twitter user said, referring to West’s spectacular climax to his most recent event, which saw him raised hundreds of feet into the air over the stadium.

“I can’t lie, Kanye rising into the skies at the end of the stream and the album not releasing is crazy,” @kingPOFFI continued. Is he going to drop it again???”

@CraigySlane joked on West’s stadium ascent, saying, “Kanye truly got himself raptured simply to avoid releasing an album on time.”

