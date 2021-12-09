When Will ‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘Med,’ and ‘PD’ Return in 2022?

Seasons 10 and 7 of Chicago Fire, as well as Seasons 7 and 9 of Chicago PD, have finally aired their winter finales, putting the NBC shows on hiatus for the next few weeks.

All three programs ended on a high note, with a Christmas-themed finale. The events of Med put Will’s (Nick Gehlfuss) and Goodwin’s (S. Epatha Merkerson) employment on the line, while Chicago PD provided us a surprise “Upstead” wedding, Fire brought back Stella (played by Miranda Rae Mayo), and Chicago PD offered us a surprise “Upstead” wedding.

What will the shows do to bring these narratives together? Each show’s showrunners have provided a few hints, but viewers will have to wait a few weeks before the shows all return in 2022.

When the Chicago Programs Return in 2022All three shows will return on the same day in 2022, four weeks after their winter finales aired.

The following winter premieres will air at the following times on Wednesday, January 5, 2022:

Season 7, Episode 10: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT: 8 p.m. ET / 7 CT Season 10, Episode 10: 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT: 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT: 9 p.m. ET / 8 CT Season 9, Episode 10: 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT Chicago PD Season 9, Episode 10: 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT Chicago PD Season 9, Episode Shortly after first airing on NBC, the episodes will be available to watch online on Peacock and Hulu.

The episode titles and synopses for these new episodes have yet to be released by NBC. The creators of each show, on the other hand, have given suggestions as to what to expect when they return next year.

Chicago The hospital’s Christmas party was raided by the FBI after Will taped Jessa’s (Angela Wong Carbone) confession that Dr. Matt Cooper (Michael Rady) received illicit kickbacks. Matt and Jessa were both jailed for fraud.

“After we come back from the break, there’s going to be repercussions from what [happened]…Especially for Will and Goodwin,” executive producers Diane Frolov and Andrew Schneider teased in a TV Insider interview.

That kiss between Dr. Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains) and Dr. Pamela Blake (Sarah Rafferty) “continues to play” when the show returns after the hiatus, with Pamela’s daughter Avery (Johann Braddy) serving as the love triangle’s third member.

Showrunner Derek Haas was questioned by Chicago FireTV Line on whether Stella was back for good. “Yes, she’s back for good, but she has a lot to explain,” he remarked. This is a condensed version of the information.