When Will ‘Big Mouth’ Season 5 Be Released on Netflix? Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot

Big Mouth Season 5 is on Netflix’s list of hot new November releases, and love (and hate) is in the air at Bridgeton Middle School. The cast is visited by a succession of “love bugs” and “hate worms” in the most recent episodes, which look prepared to raise the school’s hormone level much higher than it already is.

The next season of Big Mouth will not only introduce new monsters, but it will also introduce new plot elements. The movie also teases a puppet-led Christmas special that will “guarantee you something no other Christmas special can,” according to the trailer (spoiler alert: it is a pretty filthy promise) Here’s everything we know so far about the new episodes of the animated Netflix sensation, including the release date, cast, trailer, and plot.

When will Big Mouth Season 5 be available on Netflix?

The new episodes will be released on Friday, November 5th, with all 10 episodes of the new season available.

These will be released at midnight Pacific Time, as is customary. The time difference between you and the west coast of America will determine when it is released. Because the United States, unlike some other nations, is still on daylight savings time on November 5, some territories will receive the episodes one hour earlier than usual.

The first three seasons are now available to stream on Netflix in advance of the new series’ release.

Who is in the Big Mouth Season 5 cast?

For these 2021 episodes, all of the usual cast members are expected to return. As a result, the following will return: Nick Kroll – Nick Kroll – Nick Kroll – Nick Kroll Andrew Mulaney – John Mulaney Jessi Klein – Jessi Klein – Jessi Klein – Jessi Klein – Je Jay Mantzoukas – Jason Mantzoukas – Jason Mantzoukas – Elliot – Fred Armisen Connie the Hormone Monstress is played by Maya Rudolph. Jordan Peele – Duke Ellington’s Ghost Matthew MacDell – Andrew Rannells Missy Foreman-Greenwald – Ayo Edebiri (replaced Jenny Slate in 2020) In Season 5, they’ll be joined by some new faces. Because Netflix is preparing to release a Big Mouth spin-off called Human Resources, some of the show’s primary characters will be introduced in the mother show.

Big Mouth writer turned cast member Brandon Kyle Goodman plays Walter, Nick’s love bug who forces him to pursue Jessi. This is a condensed version of the information.