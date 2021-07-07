When Will ‘Big Brother’ Episodes Air in 2021? And How Can You Watch the Live Feeds?

This July, Big Brother will return for its 23rd season, with 16 houseguests welcomed into this year’s “BB Beach Club”-themed house to compete for the $500,000 grand prize.

CBS will broadcast the show three times per week, and the live streams will be available to watch online throughout the tournament.

When will Big Brother 2021 premiere?

Season 23 begins with a 90-minute debut that introduces the 16 houseguests, shows them moving into this year’s house, and offers them “a double-or-nothing offer that may be too good to refuse,” according to CBS.

The inaugural episode will show on CBS, as well as on the CBS website and app, on Wednesday, July 7. From 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT, the 90-minute first episode will air live.

When will Big Brother 2021 episodes air?

Throughout the length of the event, audiences will be treated to three weekly shows on CBS, as they were last year. Beginning July 11, episodes will air on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. All of these will run for an hour and will begin at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT.

The only exception is the first week of the show, when there will be no Thursday episode.

