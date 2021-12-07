When Will ‘9-1-1’ Season 5 Episode 11 Be Released? When Will ‘9-1-1’ Season 5 Episode 11 Be Released?

With a major cliffhanger, 9-1-1 has come to an end for the year 2021, leaving fans eagerly expecting season 5, episode 11. Eddie (Ryan Guzman) is debating whether or not he is ready to put his son through further pain at the end of the winter finale.

He’s made up his mind at the end of the film. He says to the group, “I believe I must make a change. I’m getting off the 118 now.” Fans clearly want to know if the character is departing, but they’ll have to wait a long time to find out. Fox has unveiled its January 2022 lineup, and Season 5 of 9-1-1 is not among them. Fortunately for fans, the network has also published a trailer for the upcoming episode, which reveals when the season will resume—as well as a disturbing preview of the new season of 9-1-1: Lone Star.

When will 9-1-1 be back in 2022?

Fans will have to wait at least 12 weeks before seeing more of Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) and the rest of the squad when the show returns with 9-1-1 season 5, episode 11.

The narrator in the 9-1-1 season 5, episode 11 trailer reveals when the show will return. “9-1-1 will return come March with exciting new episodes,” it promises. Some of these thrills may be seen in the trailer. Cheerleaders are poised to be driven over by a truck in one scenario, while a woman mistakenly drives her car into a river in another.

Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) also implies that major changes are on the way. “I’ve got some announcements to make,” he informs his colleagues. The exact day on which viewers will be able to find out what occurs in the rest of Season 5 has yet to be announced. Despite the fact that Fox has published their January 2022 lineup, they have yet to reveal when the show would return in March.

If 9-1-1 stays on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT, the show will return on March 7—the first Monday of the month.

When will 9-1-1: Lone Star be back on the air?

Despite the fact that Season 5 of 9-1-1 is still a few months away, fans will soon see more from the show’s universe. 9-1-1: Lone Star will return for its third season in January. This is a condensed version of the information.