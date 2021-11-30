When the variant arrives, US labs will be able to detect Omicron using current COVID Swab tests.

According to the Associated Press, when the newly detected Omicron variety of COVID-19 arrives in the United States, labs should be able to identify a sign that someone is infected with the strain using nasal swabs used in normal PCR tests.

Because Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease specialist, warns that its introduction in the United States is “inevitable,” being able to effectively identify the variant is very critical.

According to the Associated Press, a PCR test that identifies someone positive for just two of the three target genes, known as the S-dropout test result, can indicate that that person is positive for the mutation before genetic sequencing verifies it. This capacity to recognize the signal before sequencing is “fortuitous,” according to Trevor Bedford, a scientist and genetics expert at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. “If you need to undertake sequencing to find the variant, you’ll always be a little behind and it’ll be more expensive. It’s easier if you merely use this S-dropout as identification “Bedford remarked.

Other variants, according to Bedford, have also created the S-dropout outcome, but the Delta variant was not one of them. Because Delta is so popular in the United States, any S-dropout indications will almost certainly be identified, he added.

According to the Associated Press, Omicron arose as the US ramped up its monitoring efforts for novel variants by boosting its capacity by tens of thousands of samples each week since early in 2021.

Though it is yet unclear how harmful and infectious Omicron is in comparison to other strains, the highly mutated virus has alarmed the world, with fears that it would extend the lingering pandemic.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Viruses are continually evolving. Scientists examine the genetic makeup of a sample that tests positive to detect and track new variants of the coronavirus.

They’re looking at the chemical letters in the virus’s genetic code to see whether there are any new dangerous mutants, like Omicron, and to track the spread of recognized variants, like Delta.

It’s a global endeavor, but the United States had been contributing very little until recently. The United States sequenced less than 1% of the samples due to disorganized and scattershot testing. This is a condensed version of the information.