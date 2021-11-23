When the show returns in 2022, ‘The Good Doctor’ Season 5, Episode 8 will be released.

The Good Doctor will take a mid-season hiatus for the holidays, providing Dr. Shaun Murphy a well-deserved break.

Season 5 Episode 7 “Expired” ended on a cliffhanger, and fans will have to wait a long time for Episode 8 to broadcast on ABC.

The Good Doctor has had past winter holidays, but this one may be lengthier than before. This means we won’t know for a few months whether Shaun and Lea will heal, whether Dr. Glassman will relocate, or if Salen will suffer consequences.

When can we expect a new episode of The Good Doctor?

The Good Doctor Season 5 has yet to be officially announced by ABC, but a teaser trailer that aired following the end of Episode 7 provides us a rough timeline.

The Good Doctor will return in the spring, according to the previews for Season 5 Episode 8, which is presently untitled. This implies the show won’t be back until March at the earliest.

The Good Doctor isn’t set to return on a specific date yet, but it will most likely return to ABC’s Monday night lineup as usual.

What will happen in Season 5 of The Good Doctor?

The video from the Episode 8 trailer hints that the story will resume up just where it left off in Episode 7, with Shaun being held responsible for the death of a baby. Dr. Lim, on the other hand, is well aware that it is the fault of new hospital owner Salen Morrison. This is owing to Salen’s cost-cutting initiatives, which resulted in the baby’s prescription becoming expired.

Dr. Glassman could stay at St. Bonaventure a little longer following an emotional talk with his ex-wife Ilana Reeves, despite his plans to move to Montana. We also observed how much Shaun still relies on him after the baby’s death, despite his emotional breakdown.

Shaun and Lea’s relationship will also need to be worked out after Shaun told her in a rage that he couldn’t marry her because she lied to him.

Meanwhile, Alex and Morgan, or “Parnick” as they’ve been dubbed by fans, get back on track following their squabble.

