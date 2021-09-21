When the shelter’s longest resident leaves for his new home, he is greeted with a round of applause.

Shelters around the country witnessed an increase in persons wishing to foster or adopt a new furry pet during the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. According to ABC 7, one shelter in New York City claimed that application submissions had increased from 140 per month the previous year to almost 3,000 in April 2020.

One puppy in Chattanooga, Tennessee, languished at a local shelter for months before being adopted permanently – and was given a standing ovation in a Facebook video that received 160,000 views.

According to The Dodo, Big Mac, a one-and-a-half-year-old mixed breed dog, arrived to McKamey Animal Center in December 2020 after his owner dumped him off, stating that they were moving and no longer had time for the dog.

Big Mac struggled right away in the shelter because he was apprehensive about new people. He gradually became the shelter’s longest occupant.

The length of time a dog spends at the shelter might vary, according to Lauren Mann, the shelter’s advancement manager.

“Some stay for a day or two, while others who are more difficult to place can stay with us for months,” Mann told This website. “Big Mac had a condition known as’stranger danger,’ which made him wary of new people and settings. He wasn’t the normal ‘I want to kiss your face’ dog for people immediately away, which was related to his prolonged stay.”

Big Mac was fostered three times at the animal facility before heading to his fourth — and final — foster home, according to Mann.

The first three were simply to provide him with a much-needed respite from his confinement at the shelter, according to Mann. “The fourth was a ‘foster to adopt,’ or as we call it, a ‘trial adoption,’ with his now-forever family.”

One of the shelter volunteers decided to foster Big Mac after 260 days, according to the Dodo, but what was supposed to be a temporary arrangement quickly turned into a permanent one for the. This is a condensed version of the information.