When the CBS Show Returns in 2022, ‘The Equalizer’ Season 2 Episode 8 will be released.

The compelling criminal drama The Equalizer is about to go on hiatus for the midseason break, and fans are already asking when Episode 8 will air.

Thankfully, CBS has verified the precise date, and Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah), Detective Marcus Dante (Tory Kittles), Mel (Liza Lapira), and Harry Keshegian (Adam Goldberg) will be returning on our screens soon. The Washington Newsday has all of the pertinent information.

When will Season 2 Episode 8 of The Equalizer be released?

Season 2 Episode 8 of The Equalizer will air on CBS on Sunday, January 2nd.

At 9 p.m. ET, fans will be able to see the latest installment. The episode will also be accessible via CBS.com and the CBS app.

The Equalizer is also available to view on CBS’s Paramount+ platform. You can watch The Equalizer for free for seven days before paying $5.99 per month to subscribe to the platform.

Alternatively, you can watch the current episode of The Equalizer on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and fuboTV, among other streaming sites.

Every Sunday, the remaining episodes of the series will be broadcast.

Because the midseason finale of The Equalizer has yet to air, it is difficult to anticipate what will happen in Episode 8.

When Bishop crosses encounters with a terrorist who has found the true name of Bishop’s secret son, he seeks help from McCall, Harry, and Mel in the midseason finale.

There’s no doubt that Robyn ‘The Equalizer’ McCall will continue to aid people and seek justice for those who need it in Episode 8.

The Equalizer is a remake of the same-named 1980s action series starring Edward Woodward as Robert McCall. The Equalizer, Robyn McCall, is played by Queen Latifah in the latest iteration. In the 2014 film adaptation of the 1980 series, Denzel Washington also played Robert McCall.

Robyn is a divorced mother and former CIA operative in the current adaptation, and she is more than prepared to utilize her tremendous skill set to aid others, even if it means jeopardizing her own life.

