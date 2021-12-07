When the CBS Show Returns in 2022, ‘NCIS’ Season 19, Episode 10 will be released.

Season 19 of NCIS has been one of the most seismic seasons in recent memory, with series regular Mark Harmon departing after almost two decades and Gary Cole replacing him as Alden Parker. Fans are certainly ready for a respite with so much upheaval on the procedural.

Fortunately, CBS is about to provide them with one. NCIS’s upcoming episode (“Collective Memory”) will be the show’s final episode of 2021, following which it will take a brief hiatus.

We already know when the show will return with new episodes in 2022. Here’s how much longer NCIS fans will have to wait for new episodes.

Release Date for ‘NCIS’ Season 19, Episode 10

After its 8 p.m. ET episode on Monday, December 6, the CBS show will end for the year 2021. The show will then take a four-week hiatus until the first week of January.

NCIS Season 19, Episode 10 will premiere on Monday, January 3 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT, in keeping with the show’s new timeslot.

The cliffhanger from the winter finale, the facts of which are primarily being kept under wraps, will determine how NCIS will look. “When a hotshot financial advisor is found shot at a naval post, NCIS investigates the case by questioning the victim’s three-dimensional hologram of herself, which she made before her death,” according to the synopsis. CBS has yet to reveal the episode title or synopsis for the upcoming winter premiere.

If fans need something to keep them occupied while waiting for the next episode of NCIS, they may watch every episode (almost 400) on Paramount+.

In terms of the other franchises, NCIS: Hawai’i will end its run on December 6th, 2021, and will return on January 3rd, 2022. Meanwhile, NCIS: Los Angeles went on hiatus in November and will return to CBS on Sunday, January 2 at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT.

Showrunner Steven D. Binder hinted in a TVLine interview that when the program returns, it will return to being more procedural, as opposed to the more overarching story episodes. This is a condensed version of the information.