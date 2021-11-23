When Should You Put Up Your Christmas Decorations?

The days running up to December 25 are connected with family time, revelry, and eating, making Christmas the most magical time of the year.

Many people enjoy decking their halls with festive decorations, ranging from beautiful fairy lights to handsome Christmas trees, in anticipation of Santa’s arrival.

However, some individuals are unsure when the optimum time is to put up their Christmas decorations, as there is a social stigma associated with getting ready for the big day too early.

Debbie Marks, a QubeLuxe Style and Decor specialist, believes that people are justified in starting to decorate their houses for Christmas “anytime from November 1st.”

“The delight that decorations and seasonal decor bring us should be experienced for as long as possible, especially for those who spend in luxury installations,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“Having your professional decor installed for a longer period of time doesn’t cost any more, so you might as well take advantage of it.”

Essential Living’s interior designers appear to agree, claiming that decorations may genuinely lighten the mood during these trying times.

“Technically, there won’t be any Christmas cops knocking on your door if you decide to decorate early,” they told The Washington Newsday, “but custom does dictate that we all put our decorations up on the first day of Advent.” This begins four Sundays before Christmas, which this year falls on the 28th of November.

“Many individuals also go the 12-days-before-Christmas approach, hanging their lights and decorating their trees on December 13th.”

“We can’t be faulted for putting up our decorations extra early due to the extreme stress of the prior couple of years.” Why not make the cheerful decor last? It has various advantages for us. This is especially true when you consider how much effort it takes to set things up in the first place.” Juliette Thomas, Founder & Director of Juliettes Interiors, disagrees, claiming that “decorating for Christmas in November is too early.”

“November is a hectic month, with Thanksgiving falling before the end of the month,” she explained. Thanksgiving is a time to give gratitude, not to celebrate Christmas, which is a whole different holiday, so I recommend that folks wait. This is a condensed version of the information.