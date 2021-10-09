When Should You Plant Peonies and How Should You Care for Them?

Peonies are brightly colored flowering plants that make a lovely addition to any garden. They are simple to grow and require little maintenance to thrive.

These hardy perennials can withstand harsh winters, and some may even outlive humans.

Peonies are “a long-lived plant,” according to author and house plant expert Lisa Eldred Steinkopf, who told The Washington Newsday that they can survive for 100 years or more.

The majority of peony are grown in states north of South Carolina and Texas in the United States. Although certain types can be grown further south, they rarely bloom because winter temperatures are too high for flower buds to develop correctly, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Peonies come in a variety of kinds, but the two most commonly planted are garden (herbaceous) peonies and tree peonies.

The typical garden peony comes in a range of bloom shapes and can be found in many home gardens.

Garden peony are classified into five varieties based on the shape of its petals. Single, semi-double, double, Japanese, and anemone are among them.

On woody stems with sparse branches, tree peonies can reach eye level height. They’re kept all year, and the buds for the next year’s growth are found on the stems.

When Should You Plant Peonies?

The optimum time to plant peony is in the fall, when the roots have time to establish before the winter.

If the peonies are container grown and purchased at a local garden center, they can be planted at any time during the spring or summer, according to Eldred Steinkopf.

Nonetheless, “If you’re buying bareroot plants or transferring your own, do so in the fall. When planting your peony, make sure to plan ahead. They despise being relocated after establishing themselves “The Washington Newsday quoted Eldred Steinkopf.

Around six weeks before the ground freezes, peonies should be planted. They are planted in September and October in most of the United States, but they can be planted later in the autumn depending on the area, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

According to the nonprofit American Peony Society, planting peony any time between late August and October is fine in most zones where they are produced.

Peonies are made up of underground stems (called tubers) that store food produced by the leaves and from which new growth emerges. This is a condensed version of the information.