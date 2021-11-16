When police stop a speeding car, they discover the driver is a sex trafficking victim.

Michigan State Police pulled down a fast driver who turned out to be a victim of sex trafficking at 2:15 a.m. local time this morning.

When police pulled the driver over, she gave troops a bogus name and had no identification, according to authorities. According to police, the driver was identified as a 15-year-old missing person from Jackson County, Michigan, after additional inquiry.

She was allegedly driving a black Dodge Charger on a route near the Detroit border, according to police.

According to authorities, the adolescent was reported missing on September 25 and was classified as “missing/runaway.” While being driven to the station by police to be picked up by family, the girl informed them that she had been a victim of sex trafficking and that she believed she was pregnant.

Authorities then took the 15-year-old girl to a nearby hospital for a medical checkup.

“Troopers were able to get various other details and suspect she was trafficked in the city of Detroit,” police said in a tweet. “Detectives of the Metro North Post are still looking into it.” She will be returned to her family after being evaluated by medical personnel. Her traffickers have not yet been apprehended by police, but they are still being investigated.

The Department of Homeland Security opened 947 human trafficking cases in 2020. The Department of Justice has formally initiated 663 of these investigations. Six hundred and ninety-nine of the investigations were “predominantly sex trafficking.” In 2020, the Department of Justice filed 210 federal human trafficking prosecutions and charged 337 people. Despite the high numbers, there were considerable decreases in 2020 as compared to 2019.

The Washington Newsday reported in October on a human trafficking raid in Florida that resulted in 102 arrests.

The covert operation, nicknamed “Operation No Tricks No Treats,” began on October 20 and lasted for six days. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office used online advertisements to “organize encounters between undercover officers and suspects,” according to the agency. In a statement, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said, “The primary aim of these operations is to identify victims of human trafficking and those who prey on the victims.” “As well as the online stalking of youngsters by deviant child predators.” During the operation, 29 tickets were issued. This is a condensed version of the information.