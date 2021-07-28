When Piers Morgan attempted to play his favorite sport, he was humiliated.

Piers Morgan has been under fire this week for mocking Simone Biles after the gymnast withdrew from an Olympic final due to mental health issues.

However, the former host of Good Morning Britain, who was never a professional athlete, has taken issue in the past with inexperienced commentators mocking his own athletic shortcomings.

“Are ‘mental health difficulties’ now the go-to excuse for any disappointing performance in elite sport?” Morgan wondered on the day Biles, 24, withdrew from the team final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. What a prank.”

“Just confess you did wrong, made mistakes, and will endeavour to do better next time,” the British TV personality said of Biles’ decision. Instead of this nonsense, kids need good role models.”

Despite his strong stance, Morgan’s detractors were less than delighted after he was pummeled while playing cricket, his favorite sport.

Morgan was ripped apart by legendary Australian fast bowler Brett Lee during a practice nets exhibition in Melbourne in 2013.

Early this year, footage of the event went viral on social media, causing Morgan to defend himself against the mocking of his own performance.

In March, he tweeted, “I’ll only take mockery about this from other amateur cricketers who are prepared to face 6 balls from someone as quick & dangerous as @BrettLee 58 – because I’m the only one who’s ever attempted.”

Because I’m the only one who’s ever tried, I’ll take mockery from other amateur cricketers who are willing to face 6 balls from someone as swift and dangerous as @BrettLee 58. https://t.co/1aypq5T18V

March 21, 2021 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan)

Biles, who eventually withdrew from the individual all-around competition, discussed her decision on Tuesday.

“I didn’t want to continue on after the performance I gave. I need to concentrate on my mental wellness. She told the reporters, “I just think mental health is more widespread in sports right now.”

“We must defend our thoughts and bodies rather than simply doing what the world tells us to do.”

Morgan also had something unpleasant to say about Biles in his Daily Mail piece on Wednesday.

He wrote, “You’re not just at these Games for yourself, Simone.” “You are a member of Team. This is a condensed version of the information.