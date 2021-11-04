When ‘Mom’ is called, a feisty puppy changes her attitude in this hilarious viral video.

Some dogs know when to stop behaving badly. A small brown Boxer pup named Sadie is shown play-biting the hand of her human sister in a video posted by TikToker @allybubba. While the incident appears to be harmless roughhousing, the aftermath of the biting has the internet in stitches.

“Oh my God,” exclaims the girl in the video (who also appears to be the one filming), before reaching out to the one person the puppy knows well enough to tell him to stop biting: Mom. Sadie immediately takes a step back and settles on the carpet, as if nothing had occurred.

“I was thinking the same thing,” the girl says. The tenacious dog then leaps into a nearby recliner chair, her tail tucked between her legs, as if pleading the fifth.

“She really just called you a snitch, I can’t,” fellow TikToker @AlxJames began the comments. Hundreds of others agreed with the message and added their two cents.

“They say my dog doesn’t bite,” commented TikToker @Kourosh.

Many others quipped that despite being captured on camera, the dog did a superb job of seeming to be absolutely innocent. Though you never see “Mom” enter the room, Sadie’s face indicates that she could at any time.

The endearing video was first shared in December 2020, but it has now resurfaced in new places on the internet. It now has approximately 16 million views, 4.1 million likes, and nearly 30,000 comments in support of the dog’s excellent behavior.

Cesar Millan, a well-known dog trainer, stated on his website, “When a dog feels fearful or unhappy, he or she will bury his or her tail between his or her knees. This could be a reaction to anything they’ve done wrong.” “Just calmly convince them that everything is fine,” she says if they’re extremely afraid. Sadie’s tail is tucked between her legs in a fun manner.

Commenters compared the puppy to another family member who is known to irritate an older sister. @C Lee75 commented, “That ain’t your dog, that’s your younger brother.”

@HollyRay said, “Definitely little brother vibes.”

@joeperge said, “He may not know what no means, but he sure knows what mums means hahaha.”

Sadie has been compared to Scooby Doo by some, owing to her light brown coloring features. This is a condensed version of the information.