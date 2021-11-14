When men come to visit, a woman sets up her apartment to make it appear as if her boyfriend lives there.

A lady has demonstrated the lengths to which she will go in order to feel protected when a man she does not know pays her a visit at her apartment.

A model from Vancouver, Canada, who goes by the handle sulken on TikTok and uses the handle Silken on Twitter and Instagram, tells viewers how she creates the appearance that she lives with a lover in a video posted to TikTok under the handle sulken.

You can watch the video, which has been viewed 2.4 million times, here.

Ghost – Machine Girl (@sulken#selfcareroutine)

“I have a stranger (guy) coming over with a coffee table from Facebook Marketplace, therefore I need to appear as if I don’t live alone,” a voice-over says.