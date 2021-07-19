When Lil Nas X releases a new song, the internet goes crazy.

Lil Nas X announced the release of his new track “Industry Baby” on Monday morning, after making multiple jokes about his imminent court case involving his notorious Satan Shoes. Take a Daytrip and Kanye West collaborated on the track, which will be released on July 23. It features rapper Jack Harlow.

The news was delivered via a two-minute video clip in which the 22-year-old rapper mocked the case. The video depicts a fictitious rendition of the trial, with Lil Nas X portraying not just himself but also both attorneys, the judge, and a jury member. The video has now received over 2.8 million views.

Netizens lauded Lil Nas X’s musical ability as well as his marketing and social media prowess, as well as his acting abilities.

“Say what you want about Lil Nas X, but this man knows how to market an album,” tweeted political commentator Keith Boykin.

Boykin is referring to the artist’s June 29 statement that his debut album, Montero, is on the way.

Lil Nas X hasn’t been shy about discussing the lawsuit. “When you face court on Monday over Satan Shoes and might go to jail but your label encourages you to keep making TikToks,” he wrote in a TikTok joking about the situation. He continues to “cry” and dance on TikTok.

“All joking aside, I can’t believe I might be going to jail,” he wrote early Monday morning. While I’m abroad, who’s going to post moderately amusing tweets about being gay?”

While most musicians would avoid speaking publicly about legal issues, Lil Nas X has made the most of the situation, turning it into a promotional weapon for his music career. As a result, many people on the internet praised his natural marketing ability.

Working with Lil Nas X is almost certainly a marketer’s dream come true.

Make a statement. TAKE RISKS IF YOU WANT TO SUCCEED. For strategy, think outside the box. His imagination is out of this world. And he appears to be a kind guy all around.

19 July 2021 — stas (@AstasiaWill)

"Lil Nas X is a marketing genius," comedian and director Kevin Fredericks tweeted. He most likely understands, in my opinion.