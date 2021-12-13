When leaving home, 57% of Americans still wear masks around others, according to a poll.

According to a new poll, fewer people are wearing masks around others than they were at the start of the year, despite the Delta and Omicron COVID variations.

According to a poll conducted by The Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 57% of respondents use masks when they are outside of their homes and in public. Despite the fact that this is a 6% increase from August’s report, it is 25% lower than the percentage observed in a poll conducted in February and March. This drop could be explained by the fact that immunizations were not as widely available as they are now in the United States.

Furthermore, the poll indicated that 36% of respondents are very or extremely concerned about catching the coronavirus for themselves or a loved one, up 9% from October. Another 31% of those polled said they are concerned about the virus in some way.

Despite the fact that most vaccinated people are concerned about COVID-19, 55 percent of unvaccinated people who answered to the poll are unconcerned about the virus. In contrast to the 8 in 10 Democrats who said the same thing, half of Republicans are at least somewhat concerned.

From December 2 to 7, the poll was conducted on a sample of 1,089 persons. It has a margin of sampling error of 4.1 percentage points plus or minus.

Hugh Gordon and his wife, Lillian, have continued to avoid people as much as possible, and when they do go out to see a doctor or pick up food bought online, they wear masks. However, the 81-year-old Dalton, Georgia retiree claimed that getting vaccinated helped him feel more at ease around the couple’s children and ten grandchildren, including attending the oldest granddaughter’s wedding this fall.

The Gordons plan to welcome 10 to 12 family members at their home for Christmas this month, a far cry from last year’s holiday, when they “simply worked the phones,” he said.

People become less likely to change their habits as a threat becomes familiar, according to Dr. Tara Kirk Sell, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

"We've dealt with COVID for a long time and will continue to do so.