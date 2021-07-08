When Jennifer Aniston and Adam Duritz first met, he had no idea who she was.

Despite Jennifer Aniston’s tremendous success because to her part in Friends, rocker Adam Duritz has admitted that he had “no idea” who she was when he first met her in the 1990s.

In the mid-90s, the Counting Crows frontman, 56, had a brief romance with Aniston, 52, when the actress secured her position as a bona fide household figure thanks to her role as Rachel Green in the famous NBC comedy.

Duritz also said in VICE TV’s new Dark Side of the ’90s special that he initially met Aniston while they were both partying at West Hollywood hotspot The Viper Room, which he admitted to frequenting “night in and night out.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, he said, “I met Jennifer Aniston there.” “A group of my pals told me she had a crush on me when she didn’t. Those same buddies told her I had a crush on her when I didn’t.”

Duritz, on the other hand, was preoccupied with his own profession at the time, so he was unaware of her celebrity status. “I have no idea who she was,” the musician admitted. “I’d been on the road for the entire run of Friends. I don’t think I’d ever seen it.”

Duritz went on to call the actress “very lovely, incredibly hilarious, really attractive,” and added, “And she liked me.”

After meeting on the shooting of his “A Long December” music video the year before, he went on to date Aniston’s close friend and Friends co-star Courteney Cox in 1997.

Neither of the Friends stars has talked publicly about their relationships with Duritz, who was also linked to actress Emmy Rossum.

Duritz briefly discussed his romances with the actresses in a 2014 interview with Men’s Health, acknowledging that he suffered with the tabloid press.

“I don’t like that it became their main piece of writing,” he continued, “but that’s their problem.” “It wasn’t a good time for me, and it wasn’t a good time for my band.” But it’s not my fault.

“I’m not going to blame other people’s stupidity on my choices since they were absolutely sensible. I went out with them because they were nice girls, and that was the end of it.”

Aniston went on to date Tate Donovan, who played one of her co-stars in the film. This is a condensed version of the information.