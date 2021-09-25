When it comes to online shopping, this is what customers look for.

A terrible shopping experience, whether online or in person, can be remembered for all the wrong reasons. E-commerce platforms are competing for customer attention, with huge retailers like Amazon and Target leading the way and local mom-and-pop shops following in their footsteps.

Customers must be attracted to a company in order for it to gain loyalty and positive feedback. Experienced buyers are aware of this, according to the statistics, and favor certain incentives over others. And e-commerce sites must sweeten the offer if they are to persuade their target client to prefer online buying to the quick gratification of purchasing in-person.

Clyde used data from a study of 125,195 internet users aged 16–64 done by Global Web Index in 2020 to figure out what drives people to the checkout page. The findings revealed what they want and are prepared to pay more for in order to get things delivered. You’ll discover that cash is still valuable, and reward points aren’t just for high-end credit cards. Prioritizing pick-up options is one of the incentives on this list.

Box for live conversation

14 percent of respondents said they were more likely to buy.

Except for that helpful salesperson to answer questions and steer purchases, e-commerce provides everything a shopper requires for a successful shopping day. That salesperson’s rebirth is the live-chat box. Whether the salesperson is a robot reacting to keywords in a buyer’s message or a human customer service agent, they’ll have a variety of options for doing this new online work. According to Themeisle, successful live-chat box services might include automated messages, notifications, and more.

Content or services that are unique (tie)

Increased likelihood of purchase: 15% of respondents said they were more likely to buy.

Many e-commerce companies strive to make customers feel important. Fabletics, a women’s sports wear brand, provided VIP rates in addition to regular prices when it first began. While this is just one example of exclusive content, it shares several characteristics with other exclusives available on websites: Loyalty is recognized and rewarded (but without literal rewards, like miles or points). According to marketing platform jumper.ai, it costs more to acquire new consumers than it does to keep existing ones, therefore treating loyal clients like VIPs pays off.

Check-out for visitors (tie)

