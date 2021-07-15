When it comes to COVID vaccination, Tucker Carlson compares it to asking if someone has HIV.

When asked if he had been vaccinated against COVID-19, Fox News personality Tucker Carlson refuses to say yes or no, comparing the issue to asking if someone has HIV.

In an interview with TIME’s Charlotte Alter published Thursday, he said, “That’s like questioning, “Do you have HIV?” “How about ‘None of your business?'” says the author.

Carlson called asking if someone has received their COVID vaccine a “very disgusting personal question,” adding, “I mean, are you serious?” What is your preferred sexual position, and when was the last time you used it?”

When the New York Times’ Ben Smith questioned if he had been vaccinated, the highest-rated Fox News personality made a similar response last month.

“When and in what position did you last have sex with your wife?” Carlson was quick to answer. “We can share personal information.”

Carlson has been outspoken in his criticism of the Biden administration’s intention to expand vaccines across the country, calling it “the greatest disgrace of my lifetime,” and warning his 2.9 million viewers not to be vaccinated.

After several institutions forced students to get vaccinated before returning to campus, he remarked on his show last week that college students “shouldn’t get the vaccine.”

“It isn’t healthy for them. There is a risk, far larger than COVID, yet universities are forcing students to take it anyway,” he said.

Carlson has never said whether or not he has been vaccinated, however he did declare on an episode of “Hannity” in May that he planned to get his shot and that “I do believe in science, and I believe in vaccinations.”

While some Fox News personalities, such as owner Robert Murdoch, have spoken out in support of vaccines and urged others to do so, Carlson and colleague Laura Ingraham have come under fire for propagating vaccine skepticism on the network.

On Monday, Democratic Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois declared on the Senate floor, “There are two hosts of programs on Fox prime time who can only be described as anti-vaxx quacksâ€”I’m talking, of course, to Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham.” “They’ve been disseminating what I regard to be irresponsible information about vaccines and the nation’s efforts to combat them across America.”

“If there’s anything that may take you out of the. This is a condensed version of the information.