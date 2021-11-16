When Is The New ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer Going To Be Released?

Fans are anticipating the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home in December, with the picture set to hit theaters on December 17 in the United States and December 15 in the United Kingdom.

But, before it hits theaters and we learn more about those Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield rumors, Marvel and Sony have another trailer to share.

The second trailer will be shown to a select group of lucky fans at a special event, following which it will be uploaded online.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new trailer, including when it’ll debut, when it’ll be available online, and what fans are hoping to see.

When will the fan event for Spider-Man: No Way Home take place?

On Tuesday, November 16 at 5 p.m. PST, Marvel and Sony will conduct a fan event at the Regal Sherman Oaks in Los Angeles, California.

Attendees will have the opportunity to see the new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer before the rest of the world.

The teaser, according to Collider, will include a number of “major surprises” that viewers will not have seen coming.

It’s unclear if this is in reference to Maguire and Garfield’s potential involvement in the film, or if it’s a reference to the villains who will appear in it.

When will the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home be available online?

Marvel announced on Twitter on Monday, November 15, that the trailer would be available online on Tuesday.

To avoid leaks, which have already been a problem for the film, the trailer will most likely be uploaded online immediately after it is presented at the fan event, but Marvel has yet to announce a date.

The fan event will take place at the following times around the world:

On November 17th, at 9 a.m. in Australia On November 17, at 9:45 a.m. AWST, On November 17th, at 11:30 a.m. ACWST, ACT / November 17th, 12 p.m. AEST Brazil: ACT 8 p.m. / AMT 9 p.m. / 10 p.m. 6 p.m. MST / 7 p.m. CST / 8 p.m. EST / 9 p.m. AST / 9:30 p.m. BRTCanada: 6 p.m. MST / 7 p.m. CST / 8 p.m. EST / 9 p.m. AST / 9:30 p.m. NST Central Europe: November 17th, 2 a.m. CETEastern Europe: November 17th, 3 a.m. EET India: November 17th, 6:30 a.m. IST On November 10th, at 10 a.m. in Japan. This is a condensed version of the information.