When Is the Last Day to Send Post Before the Holidays? Christmas Delivery Services: When Is the Last Day to Send Post Before the Holidays?

The holiday season of Christmas is a tremendously busy period for postal delivery services all over the world. To avoid Christmas presents and cards arriving after the big day, make sure you send your shipments out as soon as possible.

This year’s Christmas shipping deadlines for several delivery providers are shown below.

USPS

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has different delivery deadlines for domestic and international mailings, as well as military supplies. Some international and military postal deadlines have already past.

“The earlier you send, the better: Don’t delay, mail and ship today,” the USPS recommends. Customers can also use the USPS website to schedule a free package pickup for their delivery.

The USPS’ recommended “send-by” dates for expected delivery before Christmas are listed below. According to the USPS, the actual arrival date for your parcel may vary based on the origin, destination, post office acceptance date/time, and other factors such as customs delays.

USPS Shipping Deadlines for Deliveries in the United States in 2021 (excluding Alaska and Hawaii)

December 15th, USPS Retail Ground Service; December 17th, USPS First-Class Mail Service

December 18th is the last day for Priority Mail Service.

December 23rd, Priority Mail Express Service

Alaska USPS Shipping Deadlines in 2021

December 18th, First-Class Mail Service

December 18th is the last day for Priority Mail Service.

December 21st, Priority Mail Express Service

The USPS Retail Ground Service shipping deadline for Alaska was December 2.

Hawaii First-Class Mail Service Shipping Deadlines for 2021: December 17

December 17th is the deadline for Priority Mail Service.

December 21st, Priority Mail Express Service

Note that the USPS Retail Ground Service shipment deadline for Hawaii is not available.

Full specifics on shipping dates for all foreign and military mail may be found on the USPS website, which vary by region and military address and range from December 6 to 21.

Some USPS Deliveries Have Special Notes

Domestic Priority Mail Express Service: The money-back promise applies to any items mailed between December 22 and 25, according to the USPS, but only if the shipment was not delivered or attempted to be delivered within two business days. For more details, see DMM Section 604.9.2.

Guaranteed Global Express Service (GXG): The USPS states that this service is “not a guarantee, unless otherwise specified.” This service’s dates on the website are for estimated delivery before December 25. The actual delivery date may vary depending on the origin, destination, date/time of post office acceptance, and other factors, such as customs delays. This is a condensed version of the information.