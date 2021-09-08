When is the final of ‘America’s Got Talent’ in 2021?

America’s Got Talent 2021 is nearing the conclusion of its run, but not without a magnificent finale. The final will feature 14 acts competing for the title of America’s Got Talent. Singers, magicians, aerialists, and comedians will entertain audiences with a night of jaw-dropping talent. It’s an event you won’t want to miss. This page has all of the information you need regarding the America’s Got Talent final.

The final of America’s Got Talent 2021 will air on NBC over two evenings next week.

Part 1 of the show will air on NBC on Tuesday, September 14 at 8 p.m.

All of the artists will perform their final routines for the judges, studio audience, and home viewers in the first final. At the conclusion of the event, the public will be able to vote for their favorite artist to win America’s Got Talent 2021.

The judges will have no role in the outcome of the vote, which will be totally decided by the public.

The results program will be broadcast on NBC on Wednesday, September 15 at 8 p.m.

Fans may expect to see America’s Got Talent alumni perform alongside some star-studded acts during the results show.

The winner of America’s Got Talent will get a $1 million prize as well as the title.

The America’s Got Talent final will be broadcast live on NBC. NBC.com and the NBC App both offer live streaming of the show.

Customers of Hulu will be able to watch the final of America’s Got Talent. After a 30-day free trial, you can watch America’s Got Talent on Hulu for $5.99 per month.

Who Are the Finalists on ‘America’s Got Talent’?

The final of America’s Got Talent currently has 14 contestants.

The quarterfinals and semifinals have been cutting the competition down week by week, from 36 quarterfinalists to 24 semifinals to 14 finalists to one champion.

On Wednesday, September 8, the results of the second semifinal will be announced. This semifinal is going to be difficult, with only seven slots left for the final.

The following acts have advanced to the final of America’s Got Talent:

Gina Brillon is a stand-up comedian.

