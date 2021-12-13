When is the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16?

The draw for the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League takes place today, and sixteen clubs are waiting to find out who they will face.

The group stages are over, and 16 European soccer clubs have advanced to the next round, but several heavyweights such as Barcelona, AC Milan, and Borussia Dortmund did not.

While the round of 16 draw takes place today, the games will take place in February and March of 2022. Before the competition moves on to the quarter-finals, the group winners are placed in one pot and will be drawn against one of the group runners-up in the last 16.

The draw for the knockout stages of the Europa League in 2022 will take place on the same day, but an hour later. There will also be a draw for the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League knockout phase.

When is the draw for the Champions League round of 16?

The final 16 of the UEFA Champions League in 2021/22 will be hosted in Europe, which means it will be broadcast relatively early in the United States.

The draw will take place on Monday, December 13 at 6:00 a.m. ET and 3:00 a.m. PT.

Former Champions League players typically pick the balls out of the pots after a brief presentation and debate about soccer.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on UEFA.com and the UEFA YouTube Channel.

Following that, the Europa League knockout round play-off draw will take place, with coverage starting at 7:00 a.m. ET and 4:00 a.m. PT.

Which clubs are in the draw for the last 16?

All four English clubs are still in the competition, but Barcelona’s withdrawal has left three Spanish clubs. Only one German team, two French teams, two Italian teams, two Portuguese teams, and two French teams advanced from the group stages. Ajax and Red Bull Salzburg, respectively, from the Netherlands and Austria, are also represented.

The following are the group stage champions, and hence the seeded teams in the draw:

Manchester City is a Premier League club based in

Liverpool

Ajax

Real Madrid is a Spanish football club based in

Bayern Munich is a German football club.

Manchester United is a football club based in England

Lille

Juventus

The teams in second and third place, as well as the unseeded teams, are:

Paris Saint-Germain is a French football club.

Atletico Madrid is a Spanish football club based in Madrid.

Sporting

Inter Milan is a club based in Milan,

Benfica

Villarreal

Chelsea

RB Salzburg is a club based in Salzburg, Austria

Teams from the same country will not be allowed to play each other in the last 16, and teams who qualified from the same group will be separated as well.

There are only 24 teams left in the competition. This is a condensed version of the information.