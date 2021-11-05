When is Thanksgiving this year? Date, History, and More for 2021.

Thanksgiving is an annual holiday celebrated in the United States on the fourth Thursday of November. The day is traditionally observed with family and friend get-togethers to enjoy a meal.

Because it is a federal holiday, most government offices will be closed, and some private businesses may be closed as well.

In 2021, when is Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving falls on November 25 this year.

The Origins of Thanksgiving

According to the United States National Archives, previous president George Washington issued a proclamation for “a day of public thanksgiving and prayer” on November 26, 1789, designating it an official holiday of “sincere and humble thankfulness.”

After the first Federal Congress passed a resolution in September 1789 requesting the president to recommend a day of thanksgiving to the country, Washington was moved to issue the proclamation.

According to the History, Art, and Archives of the United States House of Representatives website, former President Abraham Lincoln encouraged Americans to commemorate the last Thursday of November as “a day of Thanksgiving” beginning in 1863.

In 1870, Congress approved legislation making Thanksgiving a national holiday. With a few exceptions, most presidents followed Lincoln’s lead in establishing the last Thursday of each month as a day of thanksgiving.

Following lobbying from the Retail Dry Goods Association, former president Franklin D. Roosevelt shifted Thanksgiving to the penultimate Thursday in November in 1939.

Because Thanksgiving fell on November 30 in 1939, retailers were concerned that the shortened Christmas shopping season would hurt sales.

Following Roosevelt’s proclamation, 32 states followed suit, while 16 states refused to recognize the move and continued to celebrate Thanksgiving on the fourth Thursday of November.

For the next two years, Thanksgiving was observed on either the penultimate or final Thursday of November.

According to the National Archives, Congress passed legislation in 1941 that officially established Thanksgiving as the fourth Thursday of every November, which was signed by Roosevelt in December 1941.

Thanksgiving’s Origins and Traditions

Many Thanksgiving customs can be traced back to harvest festivals, when both the Pilgrims who landed from England in 1620 and the Native Americans they met expressed appreciation for a plentiful harvest.

In 1621, Plymouth hosted a three-day harvest festival.