When is Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ going to be released?

Taylor Swift created a special short film for her 10-minute extended version of “All Too Well,” which can be seen on Red (Taylor’s Version).

She will appear in the music video alongside Sadie Sink from Stranger Things and Dylan O’Brien from Love and Monsters.

Swift released a re-recorded version of her fourth album Red on November 12 at midnight ET, making it the second of her albums to be remade since Scooter Braun took possession of the masters for her first six albums.

Swift announced on Twitter that her short film would be uploaded on YouTube at 7 p.m. EST on Friday, November 12 and invited fans to a viewing party at that time.

“Shot on 35mm film and cinematography by the great @the rinayang,” she added.

“However, All Too Well The Short Film will be released on YouTube tomorrow at 7 p.m. Eastern.”

The releasing date of the film will be determined by the time zones in where her admirers live.

Australia: November 13th, 8 a.m. AWST / November 13th, 10:30 a.m. ACST / 11 a.m. AEST
Brazil: 9 p.m. BRT
Canada: 5 p.m. MST / 6 p.m. CST / 7 p.m. EST / 8 p.m. AST / 8:30 p.m. NST
Central Europe: 1 a.m. CET on November 13
Eastern Europe: 2 a.m. EET on November 13
India: November 13th, 5:30 a.m. IST
Japan: November 13th, 9 a.m. JST
Mexico: 4 p.m. PST / 5 p.m. MST / 6 p.m. CST
South Korea: November 13 at 9 a.m. KST
U.S.: 2 p.m. HST / 3 p.m. AKST / 4 p.m. PST / 5 p.m. MST / 6 p.m. CST / 7 p.m. EST
United Kingdom: November 13th, 12 a.m. GMT