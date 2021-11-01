When is Diwali in 2021, and how do you celebrate the Festival of Lights?

It’s the holiday season, and Diwali is quickly approaching.

Sikhs, Hindus, Jains, and some Buddhists all participate in the festival of lights, which is also known as the festival of lights.

Every year, the Hindu and lunar calendars determine the date of the five-day holiday.

Everything you need to know about the festival and how it’s celebrated may be found here.

When is Diwali this year?

Diwali is a Hindu festival that takes place in the Hindu month of Kartik. On the 15th of the month, it is commemorated.

Kartik falls between the months of October and November. It is observed for five days, with Diwali falling on the new moon, or Amavasya.

Amavasya, the darkest night of the year, is considered sacred by Hindus. This year, it will take place in the first week of November, from November 2nd to 6th.

Diwali falls on November 4th this year.

What Is the Way Diwali Is Celebrated?

Each day of Diwali is celebrated in a unique way. Dhanteras is celebrated on November 2nd.

The Goddess Lakshmi, who is typically connected with riches, abundance, and good fortune, is said to visit people’s homes on this day and grant their wishes. Many diyas should be lit and kept blazing all night.

Many Hindus will make large purchases on this auspicious occasion in the belief that it will bring them good fortune. Gold and silver objects, as well as new kitchenware, are frequently purchased.

The festival’s second day, Naraka Chaturdashi, falls on November 3. It is a day when individuals purge themselves of all evil and negativity. This is accomplished through a bathing procedure known as Abhyanga Snan.

The third day is Diwali, the festival’s pinnacle. People will dress up and pray to Lakshmi while lamps are lit outside their homes and temples.

Some diyas are also thrown into rivers and streams, and the evening is characterized by fireworks.

The fourth day is known by many names in different parts of the world, and it is traditionally used to honor the marriage tie. Husbands will offer gifts to their wives in some groups, while parents with newly married children will welcome them and their spouses to a banquet and receive gifts in others.

The penultimate day, Bhai Dooj, honors the relationships that exist between brothers and sisters. Sisters will send gifts to their brothers on this day and invite them to a lunch. It. This is a condensed version of the information.