When is Black Friday in 2021, and when did the shopping extravaganza begin?

On the horizon, Black Friday is looming enormous. The unofficial start of the Christmas holiday shopping season is marked by this annual event.

A number of stores are offering discounts on a variety of gift goods, ranging from electronics and homeware to clothing, cosmetic products, and more. Some retailers provide early Black Friday bargains, offering discounts before the event’s official date.

But where did the Black Friday shopping frenzy start?

In 2021, when is Black Friday?

The day after Thanksgiving, which this year occurs on November 25, is known as Black Friday. As a result, in 2021, Black Friday will fall on November 26.

Origins of Black Friday

The term “Black Friday” is said to have originated in Pennsylvania in the 1960s, when police in Philadelphia referred to the day after Thanksgiving as such due to the massive crowds that day.

According to David Zyla, author of How to Win at Shopping, the phrase was coined by the Philadelphia Police Department to describe “traffic congestion and severe crowding of downtown retail outlets,” as reported by HuffPost in 2020.

According to Zyla, an advertising in the 1966 edition of The American Philatelist, a stamp collectors’ magazine, was one of the earliest usage of the term in print.

According to an archived passage from the ad, Black Friday was the moniker given by the Philadelphia police to “the Friday following Thanksgiving Day,” according to a thread on The Linguist List, an online forum hosted by the Indiana University Department of Linguistics.

“To them, it is not a term of endearment. ‘Black Friday’ officially kicks off the Christmas shopping season in the heart of the city, and it’s known for causing enormous traffic jams and overcrowding on the pavements as downtown stores are thronged from opening to closing “the text of the preserved clip stated.

Several retailers, however, were not pleased with the term’s bleak connotation (the phrase “Black Friday” also dates back to September 24, 1869 in the U.S., which saw gold prices drop and trigger a securities market panic).

According to an issue of Public Relations News, an industry magazine, public relations executives attempted to give it a positive spin as early as 1961 by seeking to modify the name to “Big Friday.”

