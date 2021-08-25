When fans see Paul Rudd’s 1991 Nintendo commercial, they wonder, “Does He Ever Age?”

Fans are marveling at the Ant Man actor’s perpetually youthful good looks after a 1991 Nintendo commercial featuring a pre-fame Paul Rudd appeared on social media.

Rudd is seen strolling towards the huge screen of an abandoned drive-in movie theater in the video, which was shared on Twitter by @BrotherClipz.

He then slams a game cartridge into a Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) console that has been set up in front of the television.

Rudd’s persona begins playing a variety of vintage Nintendo games, including F-Zero, Pilotwings, Super Play Action Football, SimCity, and The Legend of Zelda, with a flash of lightning filling the frame.

As the action unfolds, Rudd is joined by a swarm of fellow gamers who are enthralled by the SNES’s 16-bit visuals, which were cutting-edge at the time.

A voiceover can be heard throughout this segment of the commercial praising the merits of Nintendo’s fresh new console, which would compete with competitor system the Sega Genesis during the course of the decade.

“There’s only one place to come when you decide to step up to this type of power, this kind of challenge, this kind of flying, crashing, feeling, when you decide to go serious,” the voiceover says.

“No one else creates this kind of experience since no one else makes these kinds of games,” says the author. Now you’re tinkering with superpowers.”

Rudd made his on-screen acting debut in the 30-year-old commercial, which aired a year before his first credited appearance in the 1992 television drama series Sisters.

While the SNES’s “super strength” has decreased in the three decades thereafter, Rudd’s allegedly supernatural ability to look practically identical to his younger self has remained as strong as ever, as fans have pointed out.

Super Nintendo Commercial (1991) by Paul Rudd pic.twitter.com/jYKuFJiTzv

— Start following @BrotherHQ right now! (@BrotherClipz) 23rd of August, 2021

The actor’s perennially youthful good looks have been praised in the video, which has been viewed more than 150,000 times on Twitter.

“One of the best advertisements from my childhood & he hasn’t aged a f***ing moment,” Tru NorCal 420 said.

“Does he ever age?” NYinLA2121 simply inquired.

“Funny,” wrote Ashby Time. This is a condensed version of the information.