When Does Your Favorite TV Show Return This Fall?

Although Fall 2021 is still a few months away, streaming services and networks are already teasing what huge TV shows will return in September, October, and November.

In June 2021, the CW was the first to unveil its autumn 2021 lineup. Riverdale, The Flash, and the second season of Jared Padalecki’s Walker were among the network’s most popular shows.

It’s also reviving two series that have been off the air for a while: cult sci-fi and cult horror. Legends of the Hidden Temple, a Nickelodeon assault course show, has been revamped for adults.

With its autumn lineup, CBS followed suit in July. NCIS, as well as its other acronym shows FBI, SWAT, SEAL Team, NCIS: LA, and FBI: Most Wanted, were all included in this.

CSI is also being relaunched for a new generation on the network.

Netflix is also beginning to tease what will be available in the coming months. Money Heist and Sex Education have also been confirmed to return in the fall, however The Witcher will have to wait until the winter.

Return Dates for TV Shows in the Fall of 2021

As NBC, ABC, and Fox announce their fall lineups, as well as other networks and streaming services, this list will be updated. All times are EDT (Eastern Daylight Time).

Season 35 of CBS 48 Hours premieres on Saturday, September 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Season 54 of 60 Minutes premieres on Sunday, September 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Season 2 of B Positive premieres on Thursday, October 7 at 9:30 p.m.

Season 12 premieres on Friday, October 1 at 10 p.m.

Season 3 of Bob Hearts Abishola premieres on Monday, September 20 at 8 p.m.

Bull Season 6 premieres at 10 p.m. on Thursday, October 7.

Wednesday, October 6 at 10 p.m., CSI (reboot).

Season 2 of The Equalizer premieres on Sunday, October 10 at 8 p.m.

Season 4 of the FBI premieres on Tuesday, September 21 at 8 p.m.

Season 3 of FBI: Most Wanted premieres on Tuesday, September 21 at 9 p.m.

Season 4 of Magnum P.I. premieres on Friday, October 1 at 9 p.m.

Season 19 of NCIS premieres on Monday, September 20 at 9 p.m.

Season 13 of NCIS: Los Angeles premieres on Sunday, October 10 at 9 p.m.

Season 4 of The Neighborhood premieres on Monday, September 20 at 8:30 p.m.

Season 5 of SEAL Team premieres on Sunday, October 10 at 10 p.m.

Season 41 of Survivor airs at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Season 5 of S.W.A.T. premieres on Friday, October 1 at 8 p.m.

Season 3 of Tough as Nails premieres on Wednesday, October 6 at 9 p.m.

Season 2 of United States of Al premieres on Thursday, October 7 at 8:30 p.m.

Season 5 of Young Sheldon premieres on Thursday, October 7, at 8 p.m. This is a condensed version of the information.