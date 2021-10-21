When Does the Day of the Dead Fall? Traditions, Greetings, and History are all revealed.

Many people mistake Day of the Dead—or Da de los Muertos—for the Mexican equivalent of Halloween since they are celebrated within days of each other.

This is not the case, and the celebrations’ history is significantly more complicated.

While Halloween is all about gore, dread, and embracing fear, Day of the Dead is a much happier holiday.

When Does the Day of the Dead Fall?

The festivities begin on November 1 at midnight, when it is believed that the spirits of deceased children can be reunited with their family.

Altars, also known as ofrendas, are built by the children’s families and decorated with their favorite items to entice them to attend. The child’s name is sometimes written on a sugar skull as well.

The focus of the celebration changes to the spirits of departed adults after 24 hours, at midnight on November 2.

Families may place more mature gifts on the ofrendas at this time, such as tequila or mezcal.

Families spend time together remembering loved ones who have passed away.

The grand finale, which takes place at noon on November 2, brings communities together to celebrate. Families would frequently visit the cemeteries where their loved ones are buried, cleaning and decorating their graves with marigolds, gifts, and sugar skulls.

What is the origin of the Day of the Dead?

Prior to the arrival of the Spaniards, the Aztecs, Toltecs, and other Nahua people believed that mourning the dead was disrespectful because death was a natural part of life that did not prevent people from being members of society.

Mictecacihuatl was an Aztec goddess of death who guarded the remains of the deceased. She was honored with a festival.

The current Day of the Dead is a mash-up of this and the Catholic feast days of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, which both fall on the same day.

What Do Day of the Dead Celebrations Look Like?

A photo of the deceased person, as well as their favorite food and drink, are frequently included in ofrendas to fulfill them after their long journey from the realm of the dead to the living world.

Marigolds are also used to decorate the altar, and their vivid color is thought to aid in guiding wandering souls back to their ultimate resting place. This is a condensed version of the information.