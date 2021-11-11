When does Taylor Swift’s new album “Red (Taylor’s Version)” come out?

Following Scooter Braun’s acquisition of the masters for her first six albums, Taylor Swift has been hard at work re-recording them.

In April, the singer re-released her second studio album “Fearless,” which featured re-recorded versions of the album’s 19 tracks as well as 12 new songs she wrote specifically for it.

Now, on November 12, Swift will release a re-recording of her fourth studio album “Red,” which was first released in 2012.

Everything you need to know about the album, including the release date, time, and tracklist, is included here.

What is the total number of songs on Red (Taylor’s Version)?

On “Red (Taylor’s Edition),” all 30 tracks that were supposed to be on the first version of the album will be included.

In response to fan requests, a ten-minute version of “All Too Well” will be included, along with a unique short film to be released in conjunction with the album.

The re-recorded version will feature singers who worked with Swift on her first album, including Ed Sheeran, who appeared on “Everything Has Changed.”

The complete tracklist for Red (Taylor’s Version) is as follows:

Taylor’s Version of “State of Grace”

“Red (Taylor’s Version)” is a song written by Taylor.

“Treacherous (Taylor’s Version)” is a song written by Taylor.

Taylor’s version of “I Knew You Were Trouble”

Taylor’s version of “All Too Well”

“22 (Taylor’s Version)” is a song written by Taylor.

Taylor’s version of “I Almost Do”

Taylor’s version of “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”

Taylor’s version of “Stay Stay Stay”

Taylor’s version of “The Last Time”

“Holy Ground (Taylor’s Version)” is a song written by Taylor.

Taylor’s version of “Sad Beautiful Tragic”

Taylor’s version of “The Lucky One”

Taylor’s version of “Everything Has Changed (feat. Ed Sheeran)”

“Taylor’s Version of Starlight”

Taylor’s version of “Begin Again”

Taylor’s version of “The Moment I Knew”

Taylor’s version of “Come Back…Be Here”

Taylor’s version of “Girl at Home”

Taylor’s version of “State of Grace (Acoustic Version)”

“Ronan (Taylor’s Version)” is a song written by Taylor.

“Better Man (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” “Better Man (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”

Taylor’s Version of “Nothing New (with Phoebe Bridgers)” (From the Vault)

“Babe (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” “Babe (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”

“From the Vault: Message in a Bottle (Taylor’s Version)”

“I Bet You Think About Me (feat. Chris Stapleton) (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” “Forever Winter (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” “I Bet You Think About Me (feat. Chris Stapleton) (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”

“Run (feat. Ed Sheeran) (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” “Run (feat. Ed Sheeran) (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” “The Very First Night (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”

When is Red (Taylor’s Version) coming out?

At originally, Red (Taylor’s Version) was supposed to be released on November 19, however the singer stated on Twitter on September 30 that it would be delayed. This is a condensed version of the information.