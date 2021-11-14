When does Season 4 of ‘Yellowstone’ premiere on Paramount, and how many episodes will there be?

After the two-hour premiere event on Paramount Network, Yellowstone’s schedule resumes to normal for Season 4.

John (Kevin Costner), Kayce (Luke Grimes), Beth (Kelly Reilly), and Jamie (Wes Bentley) are all back for Season 4 of the Dutton family drama. Episodes 1 and 2 broadcast consecutively, but from now on, each episode of Yellowstone will air one at a time, weekly.

There’s still a lot more to come from Taylor Sheridan’s American drama series, so keep reading to find out how to watch the rest of Yellowstone Season 4 online.

What time does Yellowston start?