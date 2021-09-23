When does Kim Kardashian host Saturday Night Live? Everything You Need to Know Is Right Here.

In October, Kim Kardashian will host Saturday Night Live. The reality star-turned-entrepreneur recently wowed with her unexpected Met Gala style and will soon be seen on television.

After 20 seasons on Ereality !’s show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where she developed an empire, Kardashian is a massively popular celebrity.

Skims, her clothing line; KKW Beauty, a cosmetics company; and Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, a cellphone game, as well as several endorsements, make up her empire.

Before her SNL program, she had a few modest acting parts, including in her husband Kanye West’s now-famous “Bound 2” music video, but this will be her first try at sketch comedy, with the help of the SNL cast.

Here’s everything you need to know about Kim Kardashian’s forthcoming appearance on Saturday Night Live.

When Does Kim Kardashian Take Over as Host of Saturday Night Live?

SNL will be hosted on October 9 by Kim Kardashian, who will be credited as Kim Kardashian West for the night.

Musical guest Halsey will perform at various points throughout the event alongside her.

Kardashian will most likely appear in sketches with the rest of the group in the show’s 47th season’s second episode.

Owen Wilson, who has received greater recognition for his part in the Disney+ series Loki, will host the new season, which will premiere on October 2.

As a musical guest, he will be accompanied by Kacey Musgraves.

Rami Malek will host on October 16 with Young Thug as the musical guest, and Jason Sudeikis will host on October 23 with Brandi Carlile as the musical guest.

Who’s in the cast of Saturday Night Live?

The SNL cast now consists of 19 repertory and featured actors, as well as announcer Darrell Hammond.

The full cast of Saturday Night Live includes:

Bennett, Beck Aidy Bryant is a model and actress. Michael Che (Michael Che) Pete Davidson is a well-known comedian. Mikey Day is a character in the film Mikey Day Dismukes, Andrew Fineman, Chloe Heidi Gardner is a writer who lives in New York Lauren Holt is a model and actress. Johnson, Pinkie Colin Jost is a writer and a musician. Kate McKinnon is a Canadian actress. Moffat, Alex Kyle Mooney (Kyle Mooney) is a Nwodim Ego Chris Redd is a professional basketball player. Cecily Strong is a character in the film Cecily Strong Thompson, Kenan Bowen Yang, Melissa Villasenor

The legendary Weekend Update is co-anchored by Che and Jost.

In May, the previous season’s last show aired, with Anya Taylor-Joy presenting and Lil Nas X performing.

On October 9, Kim Kardashian’s episode of Saturday Night Live, as well as the first episodes of the 47th season of the show, will air on. This is a condensed version of the information.