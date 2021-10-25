When Does Kieran Culkin Host Saturday Night Live? Everything You Should Be Aware Of

Kieran Culkin is scheduled to go from Waystar Royco’s headquarters to Saturday Night Live’s hallowed halls (SNL).

The actor is the first Succession star to be asked to host the comedic staple, and the show announced his participation on Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the celebrity’s new role as a host.

When Does Kieran Culkin Host Saturday Night Live?

Culkin, who plays Roman Roy in Succession, joins a lengthy line of actors who have appeared on SNL, and it is his first time hosting the show.

On addition to Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian, Rami Malek, and Jason Sudeikis, the Fargo star will appear in the fifth episode of Season 46 of Saturday Night Live.

On Saturday, November 6, Culkin’s episode as host will air live, and he will appear in a number of entertaining sketches.

Who will perform musically?

On the show, Culkin will be joined by Ed Sheeran, who is set to perform a number of new songs, including Bad Habits and Shivers.

Sheeran has played on Saturday Night Live several times, most recently in 2014 and 2017.

The singer’s performance will take place immediately after the release of his new album “=” (or “equals”) on October 29.

Is Kieran Culkin a regular on Saturday Night Live?

While Culkin will be hosting the show for the first time on November 6, he has previously appeared on it.

When he hosted an episode of the show in Season 17 in 1991, the actor joined his brother Macaulay.

Culkin only had a brief cameo on the show with his brother, although he did play the role Froggy in one comedy.

What Is Kieran Culkin’s Reputation?

Culkin, like his brother Macaulay, began his career as a child actor, appearing in films such as Father of the Bride, Home Alone, and She’s All That.

Culkin has also appeared in the cult classic Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World and Fargo Season 2 since his childhood.

He is best known for playing Roman Roy, the youngest member of the Roy family with a belligerent, no-nonsense attitude and a desire for power, in the film Succession.

He was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance. This is a condensed version of the information.