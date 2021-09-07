When does ‘Impeachment’ premiere, how many episodes does it have, and how can I watch it online?

The critically acclaimed anthology series Impeachment: American Crime Story is in its third installment. Impeachment, starring Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky and Clive Owen as President Bill Clinton, delves into the political fallout of Lewinsky and Clinton’s affair, as well as the three key women at its center: Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson), and Paula Jones (Paula Jones) (Annaleigh Ashford). Impeachment: American Crime Story includes everything you need to know about its release date, episode count, and how to watch it online on this page.

When does the first episode of ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ air?

On Tuesday, September 7, Impeachment: American Crime Story premieres.

On FX, the first episode, titled “Exiles,” will air at 10 p.m. ET.

Every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET, FX customers will be able to watch Impeachment: American Crime Story on the FX Network.

‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ has how many episodes?

Impeachment: American Crime Story has a total of ten episodes. Each episode is one hour long.

So far, the first seven episode names have been released, along with some non-spoiler details. Below is a list of everything you need to know about this website.

Tuesday, September 7th, Episode 1: “Exiles”

The first episode presents the main characters in the plot, including Linda Tripp, Paula Jones, Monica Lewinsky, and Bill Clinton.

Tuesday, September 14th, Episode 2: “The President Kissed Me”

In episode 2, Lewinsky confesses the true nature of her and Clinton’s connection to a colleague.

Tuesday, September 21st, Episode 3: “Not to Be Believed”

The third episode concentrates on Paula Jones’s story and the outcome of her case.

Tuesday, September 28th, Episode 4: “The Telephone Hour”

“Monica depends on Linda for support,” according to the episode 4 synopsis. Linda starts taking notes on their conversations.”

“Do You Hear What I Hear?” is the fifth episode. – The 5th of October

By the fifth episode, Lewinsky is concerned about who knows about her affairs.

Tuesday, October 12th, Episode 6: “Man Handled”

In episode 6 of Impeachment: American Crime Story, the Office of the Independent Counsel intervenes.

“The Assassination of Monica Lewinsky” (episode 7) – Today is Tuesday, October 19th.

Episode 7 takes place in January 1998, during the height of the Lewinsky-Clinton scandal.

Impeachment: American Crime Story’s midseason premiere date is currently unclear. This is a condensed version of the information.