When Does a ‘Fetal Heartbeat’ Detection Take Place? Despite the Texas ban, doctors say no at six weeks.

Texas filed legislation on Wednesday prohibiting abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy, when a so-called “fetal heartbeat” is found. Any citizen, as well as anyone who aids the lady in seeking an abortion, can sue an abortion practitioner if the pregnancy is terminated after six weeks, according to Senate Bill (SB) 8.

The reason for using six weeks as a cutoff date is that this is when the first fetal heartbeat is thought to be detected. Many doctors and organizations, such as Planned Parenthood, disagree with this notion.

Dr. Saima Aftab, medical director of the Fetal Care Center at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami, told Live Science that when we talk about a “fetal heartbeat” at six weeks, what we’re really talking about is a flutter in the region where the heart would grow.

According to Aftab, ultrasound can detect this flutter, which is nothing more than the cluster of cells that will become the heart obtaining the ability to communicate electrical signals.

Despite this, according to statistics from the Guttmacher Institute, a non-profit organization that analyzes and promotes for sexual and reproductive health, the “fetal heartbeat” concept has now become part of laws aimed at restricting abortion access in at least 9 states.

The flutter is not what we think of when we think of a beating heart, and doctors can’t hear it with a stethoscope. The opening and closing of cardiac valves are detected when a clinician listens to a patient’s heartbeat with a stethoscope. At this stage of development, there are no valves.

Aftab isn’t the only one who questions the six-week “fetal heartbeat” theory. Dr. Michael Cackovic, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center, spoke out in May against Republican lawmakers’ usage of the term “first fetal heartbeat.”

The laws, according to Cackovic, who operates in Ohio, are based solely on the “wonderful scientific developments” that have made it feasible to detect fetal heart activity in its earliest stages.

When discussing pregnancy at six weeks, even the term “fetal” may be deemed inaccurate. The word “embryo” is appropriate at this point. This is a condensed version of the information.