When did Will Smith work on ‘Six Degrees of Separation’ with Stockard Channing?

Will Smith has spoken out about his emotions for Stockard Channing, the actor. Will discussed a time during his first marriage when he fell in love with the Grease star in his new memoir.

Smith and Channing were co-starring in a film at the time, and the actor admitted that his commitment to method acting had spilled over into his personal life.

Six Degrees of Separation, a 1993 film starring the two, was their first collaboration.

Channing portrayed a wealthy Manhattan socialite who, with the help of her husband (Donald Sutherland), adopts a young man played by Smith in the film, which is based on a true tale.

The man poses as Sidney Poitier’s son in order to persuade his wealthy patrons to let him sleep in their home, give him money, and assist him.

However, Smith claimed that while performing this character, he “came in love” with Channing because of his dedication to the portrayal of Paul Poitier.

Smith spoke about how his marriage to his first wife struggled as a result of this incident in an excerpt from his new autobiography, Will, published in People.

“She’d [Smith’s first wife Sheree] married a guy named Will Smith and was now living with a guy named Paul Poitier,” he wrote.

“To make matters worse, I fell in love with Stockard Channing during the shoot.”

“Sheree, Trey, and I returned to L.A. once the film completed.” Our relationship had gotten off to a rocky start. “I found myself wishing to visit and speak with Stockard.” He earlier stated in an interview with Esquire in 2015 that his interest on method acting led him down this path.

“You’re literally messing with your psychology,” he remarked. You teach yourself to like and detest certain things.

"You're literally messing with your psychology," he remarked. You teach yourself to like and detest certain things.

"When you get excellent at it, it's a really dangerous place." But after that, I said to myself, "No more Method acting." I was spending—for Six Degrees, I was spending so much time in character before shooting that I was spending six, seven, and eight days in character before shooting, and you have to be careful with that." Smith's admission drew a response from Channing, who said she was taken aback.