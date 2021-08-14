When COVID cases rise, here’s how parents can protect their unvaccinated children as they return to school.

With the Delta variation on the rise in the United States, and children accounting for around 15% of all new COVID cases as of the first week of August, parents may be wondering how to treat their unvaccinated children when they return to school.

Most schools plan to revert to in-person instruction across the country, and many will mandate masks, particularly in elementary schools with pupils under the age of 12. Others, such as Florida schools, are prohibited from enacting mask laws.

So, what can parents do to aid their school-aged children who haven’t been vaccinated? There are various precautions that can be taken to assist protect students’ health, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Aug. 5 bulletin.

The CDC has encouraged students to wear masks inside the classroom, even if they have been vaccinated. Staying three feet away from others is important, as is frequent hand washing and respiratory etiquette, such as staying at home while unwell.

According to the CDC, having the COVID vaccine is the greatest way to stop the virus from spreading. The organization stated, “Vaccination is the main public health prevention method to terminate the COVID-19 epidemic.”

Officials from the Food and Drug Administration stated last month that children under the age of 12 may be eligible for the vaccination by mid-winter, which might provide relief to many parents.

According to NBC News, both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech have begun clinical trials, with findings due in the fall. The study results for children aged 5 to 11 are expected to be released in September, with data for youngsters aged 2 to 5 arriving “soon after.” It’s possible that data on the vaccine’s effects on infants and toddlers won’t be revealed until October or November.

Dr. Teresa Murray Amato, chair of the emergency medicine department at Long Island Jewish Hospital, advises parents to “speak to their pediatricians regarding the appropriateness of their child receiving the vaccine,” noting that “vaccinated children may lead to less spread of the virus to more vulnerable populations.”

Children’s side effects may be comparable to those experienced by adults, and may include everything from a headache to achy muscles or joints, fever, and chills.

"Right now, my main concern is whether the side effect profile would be similar to that of adults.