When comparing Meghan Markle’s trip to New York in 1989 to Princess Diana’s trip in 1989,

Last week, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry toured New York to promote vaccine equity, and their upbeat message has drawn comparisons to Princess Diana.

On Thursday, September 23, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived on the East Coast, where they paid a visit to the 9/11 memorial and met New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

On Saturday, September 25, Meghan read her novel The Bench to schoolchildren in Harlem, and they talked at Global Citizen Live.

One charitable organization was moved to compare their trip to Princess Diana’s first formal abroad journey without Prince Charles.

In February 1989, Harry’s mother took New York by storm, selling out a gala Oprah performance for $2,000 a ticket and bringing joy to the Henry Street Settlement, a social welfare group.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in town raising mental health awareness,” the non-profit announced on Twitter. It brings back memories of Princess Diana’s visit to Henry Street in 1989! #MeghanAndHarry.”

The organization’s main administrator at the time, Verona Middleton-Jeter, greeted the princess as she exited her automobile.

“I walked up to the car and did precisely what I wasn’t supposed to do, shook her hand,” she told Town & Country in November 2020. ‘Hey, we’re wearing the same colors,’ she said as she exited.

“And that was the end of it.” She had such a down-to-earth demeanor. I couldn’t afford to be nervous. As a result, she simply cut through all of my anxiety.”

Diana attacked one individual in a self-help group at a social services organization on the Lower East Side, according to Middleton-Jeter.

“She simply so loved Princess Di and was so pleased to be a part of the group to meet her,” she told the magazine. ‘Oh my God,’ Shirley exclaimed as she gazed at her. But you’re so lovely!’ I thought I was going to die!”

Diana also helped sell out $2,000 seats to a gala concert at the Brooklyn Academy of Music and visited children with AIDS at Harlem Hospital on the final day of her tour.

