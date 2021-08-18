When Can You Get COVID Booster Shots? The Third US Dose’s First Date Has Been Revealed.

The Biden administration stated on Wednesday that Americans who received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines would begin receiving COVID-19 booster doses on September 20.

The booster dose will be given eight months after they have been fully vaccinated, according to the government. Many of the first recipients of the immunizations, such as health care professionals and nursing home residents, will be eligible for a booster injection in the fall.

“A booster dose will be required to maximize vaccine-induced protection and prolong its durability,” the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other health officials said in a joint statement.

According to the statement, “the existing protection against severe sickness, hospitalization, and death may wane in the months ahead, especially among people who are at higher risk or who were vaccinated during the earlier phases of the immunization rollout,”

Officials say they anticipate to let anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to have a booster shot. They’re waiting for additional information on the vaccine’s efficacy in the coming weeks.

On Aug. 13, the FDA approved a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccination for patients with compromised immune systems, but the CDC had to sign off on the boosters, according to CBS News.

This final joint statement, issued on Wednesday, is significant for many high-risk persons who remain exposed, as the Delta variant makes it more difficult to totally stop the virus’s spread.

People with compromised immune systems, which account for around 3% of the population in the United States, do not always receive the same level of protection as otherwise healthy people, and a third dose could be the answer to their increased risk.

Many businesses, including CVS, Meijer, Sam’s Club, Walgreens, and Walmart, are already giving the booster shot to immunocompromised people.