When Can You Get COVID Booster Shots? FDA and CDC Approval Timelines

The plan to send out COVID-19 booster doses started in August, when the Department of Health and Human Services stated that a third shot would be available by the fall. The United Kingdom announced Tuesday that it will offer a third shot to those 50 and older, as well as vulnerable people, according to the Associated Press. Israel is currently administering boosters, while the United Kingdom announced Tuesday that it will offer a third shot to those 50 and older, as well as vulnerable people.

Pfizer recently submitted data in support of their booster application to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), claiming that it shows proof that a third shot is safe and required for Americans six to 12 months after their second immunization.

Despite Pfizer’s evidence and clamor for a third vaccine, the FDA on Wednesday refused to declare whether Americans will soon get boosters, claiming that its officials had not yet seen all the verified data.

“There are many potentially relevant studies,” FDA noted in a paper published on its website, “but FDA has not independently reviewed or confirmed the underlying data or their conclusions.” “Some of these research, including data from Israel’s vaccination program, will be summarized at the VRBPAC (Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee) conference on September 17, 2021.”

According to the EPA, some research demonstrate that the Pfizer vaccine’s efficacy decreases over time, while other findings show the opposite. Finally, the government stated that “currently US-licensed or authorized COVID-19 vaccinations continue to provide protection against severe COVID-19 disease and mortality.”

While existing immunizations appear to provide adequate protection, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s foremost immunologist, disputes assertions that boosters are not required. Fauci questioned an essay published by two top FDA vaccination regulators that dismissed booster doses during a Morning Joe interview on Monday.

“It is not the correct thing [to do]if you make no effort to have [other nations]vaccinated and simply focus on boosting folks in your own country,” he stated at the time. “However, like we are doing in our country, you may do both.”

According to CNBC, the Biden administration remains allied with Fauci, stating that boosters might be administered as soon as next week.