When can I watch ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ on Netflix?

The 10th season of American Horror Story, titled “Double Feature,” premiered on FX on August 25, with episodes available the next day on FX on Hulu.

The horror anthology series is routinely published internationally on Netflix after its run on FX, with Seasons 1 through 9 now available on the streaming platform.

Season 9’s “1984,” which depicts unexplained events at a ghostly summer camp, was late to the platform.

As a result, the issue remains as to when the show’s tenth season will be available on Netflix.

Will Season 10 of American Horror Story be available on Netflix?

Fans in the United States can watch all nine seasons of American Horror Story on Netflix, so it’s safe to assume the tenth will be added in the near future.

However, AHS spin-off American Horror Stories was just revealed to be released abroad on Disney+’s Star platform.

While no official announcement has been made, it’s possible that the upcoming season of American Horror Story will be added on Disney+ instead.

FX CEO John Landgraf has also stated his hatred for Netflix, claiming that the streaming service does not supply Nielsen with audience statistics and instead “cherry-picks” the ratings it provides.

“Netflix has several good shows and numerous hits,” he stated at the TCA in 2019, according to Deadline. But, like it or not, creative failure is unavoidable, and no one is immune.”

“It’s just not good for society when one organization gets to define the rules or announce the truth unilaterally,” he continued.

Of course, Ryan Murphy has a long-standing agreement with Netflix for a variety of projects, including Ratched, Hollywood, and Halston, so this may not be an issue.

How long will it take for Season 10 of American Horror Story to be available to stream?

It usually takes slightly over a year for a show to be transferred to Netflix once it premieres on FX.

However, it took far longer for “1984” to be released on Netflix in the United States, and it is still missing from the VOD platform’s UK edition.

Furthermore, the show may not even be released on Netflix and instead be moved to another platform, thus the timeline remains unknown. This is a condensed version of the information.