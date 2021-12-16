When asked to host the Scripps National Spelling Bee, LeVar Burton said yes right away.

A well-known and well-liked character is returning to television for a high-profile event with young spellers.

The upcoming National Spelling Bee will be hosted by actor and former Reading Rainbow anchor LeVar Burton, according to Scripps.

Burton, who is best known for his performances in Roots and Star Trek: The Next Generation, defined himself as “an above-average but barely outstanding speller” who comes from a family of educators in an interview with the Associated Press. When he was offered the job, he stated he answered yes right away.

Burton stated that he intends to use the role to inform people about the spellers, who are young kids from all throughout the country.

“I know I can contribute to the proceedings by helping to relay the story of these youngsters,” he said.

Burton also paid tribute to 2021 champion Zaila Avant-garde, the first African-American winner, as well as the prior winning sequence of students of South Asian heritage dating back to 2008.

“Zaila was a bit of an outlier,” Burton remarked of Zaila. “I’m a strong supporter of the underdog. As a former underdog, I can empathize.” According to a Scripps press release from October, the national bee will be held on June 2.

“In this culture, I want to legitimize the quest of knowledge. Isn’t that something you’d want to do?” Burton remarked. “It’s not as simple as making something up and calling it a fact. Knowledge, scholarship, and putting in the effort to earn the reward are all examples of achievement.” Burton highlighted the opportunity as one of many that had come his way since his public bid to become the permanent host of Jeopardy! was failed. (He’ll also be the grand marshal of the Rose Parade this year.) His campaign to succeed the late Alex Trebek drew a lot of support online, while the show’s producers were roundly chastised for hiring Mike Richards, who resigned shortly after his previous offensive statements were uncovered.

Burton’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for the bee, which has experienced numerous big changes since J. Michael Durnil took over as executive director earlier this year. This October, Scripps announced the end of its 27-year association with ESPN, which popularized the bee and promoted it to millions of people. This is a condensed version of the information.