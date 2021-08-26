When Are the Semifinals of ‘America’s Got Talent,’ and Who Will Perform?

After three weeks of quarterfinals, stunning performances, and sad goodbyes, America’s Got Talent 2021 has chosen its 21 semifinalists. Before the grand final on Tuesday, September 14, where one artist will win the $1 million prize, there will be two semifinals. Everything you need to know about the America’s Got Talent semifinals may be found on this page.

When Are the Semifinals of ‘America’s Got Talent’?

America’s Got Talent has two semifinals, each lasting two weeks.

The 21 artists will perform at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in an attempt to wow the judges and the viewers at home.

On Tuesday, August 31, the first performers will perform on the first semifinal results show, followed by the remaining acts on Tuesday, September 7.

On Wednesday, September 1 and Wednesday, September 8, respectively, both live semifinals will be followed by a live results program in which the performers who advanced to the final will be unveiled.

Who Will Perform in the Semifinals of ‘America’s Got Talent’?

The semifinals of America’s Got Talent feature a total of 21 acts.

The final will air on Tuesday, September 14th, followed by the final results show on Wednesday, September 15th, and the winner of America’s Got Talent this year will be decided solely by the public.

Two semifinals must be completed before they can advance to the final. The following acts will compete in the America’s Got Talent semifinals:

Acts 1 of the Quarterfinals

1aChord is a vocal group and a stand-up comedian. Gina Brillon is a professional singer. Rosalita Singer, Peter Magician Jimmie Herrod Tavella, Dustin Comedian After the judges reached a deadlock vote, the public voted to save Kabir Singh, the winner of the Instant Save vote. Singer Madilyn Bailey was also saved by the public vote.

<[endif]–>

<[endif]–>